JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.05 Billion Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,384,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.18% of Ameriprise Financial worth $1,053,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $309.13 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $357.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $300.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.31. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMP. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

