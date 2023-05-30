JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 7,520,606 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,802,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,520,606 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.64% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $1,628,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $71.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.81. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

