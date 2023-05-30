Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.25.

JBAXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Julius Bär Gruppe Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBAXY opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $14.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76.

Julius Bär Gruppe Increases Dividend

About Julius Bär Gruppe

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a $0.3219 dividend. This is a boost from Julius Bär Gruppe’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. Julius Bär Gruppe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.40%.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded by Raymond Julius Baer in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

