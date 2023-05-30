Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the network equipment provider on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Juniper Networks has increased its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Juniper Networks has a payout ratio of 34.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Juniper Networks to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.8%.

JNPR stock opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.50.

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $27,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,057. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $27,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,057. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $195,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,312,143.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,700 shares of company stock worth $847,251. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $3,756,000. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.87.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

