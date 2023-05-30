Keep Network (KEEP) Market Capitalization Hits $118.78 Million

Keep Network (KEEP) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. One Keep Network token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $118.78 million and $5,388.08 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001450 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000068 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000033 BTC.
Keep Network Profile
Keep Network launched on August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 945,897,188 tokens. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network.
