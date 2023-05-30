KickToken Price Hits $0.0095 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. During the last week, KickToken has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $115.22 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006746 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025528 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00019438 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00017682 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001124 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,723.68 or 1.00065995 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000093 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,949,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,949,780 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,949,812.77591099. The last known price of KickToken is 0.0094883 USD and is down -7.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $339.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

