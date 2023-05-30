Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 171,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,397 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $22,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.5 %

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

Shares of KMB opened at $136.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

