Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Kinross Gold Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE K opened at C$6.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.25, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.72. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of C$3.92 and a 52-week high of C$7.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on K shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.75 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

