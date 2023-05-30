Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,760,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 497,199 shares during the period. Kite Realty Group Trust makes up 0.8% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.63% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $121,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRG. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 32.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 28,495 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 18.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KRG remained flat at $19.43 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,738. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 654.55, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 3,201.07%.

Several research firms have commented on KRG. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

