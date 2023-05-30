KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Short Interest Update

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,100 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the April 30th total of 289,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 288,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,008,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 40,317 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 84,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 24,128 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the third quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the first quarter worth $85,000. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Down 2.0 %

KNOT Offshore Partners stock opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $18.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.21.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $71.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.70 million. On average, analysts predict that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

KNOT Offshore Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP is engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries.

Further Reading

