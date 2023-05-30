KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Short Interest Update

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,100 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the April 30th total of 289,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the second quarter worth $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 46.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 847.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. 15.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KNOP opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $18.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average of $7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.22.

KNOT Offshore Partners ( NYSE:KNOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $71.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.70 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 11.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP is engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries.

