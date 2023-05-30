Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Short Interest Up 29.0% in May

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 980,300 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the April 30th total of 759,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kojamo Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of KOJAF remained flat at $24.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62. Kojamo Oyj has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $24.72.

Kojamo Oyj Company Profile

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 36,897 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

