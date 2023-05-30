Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Short Interest Up 29.0% in May

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 980,300 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the April 30th total of 759,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Kojamo Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of KOJAF remained flat at $24.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62. Kojamo Oyj has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $24.72.
Kojamo Oyj Company Profile
