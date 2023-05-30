Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Acquires New Position in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 85,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned 0.17% of Leonardo DRS as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DRS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of DRS traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.00. 154,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Leonardo DRS, Inc engages in the provision of defense products and technologies. It develops and manufactures defense products for the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and allies around the world. Its broad technology portfolio focuses on advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electrical power and propulsion, as well as a range of key defense priorities.

