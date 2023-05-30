Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Makes New $11.82 Million Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,913 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,823,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Adobe by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Up 0.6 %

Adobe stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $417.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,171,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,361. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $369.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $451.15.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

