Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Reduces Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,885 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 35,700 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.7% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $20,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 416,579 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $60,879,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,084 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,110 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock traded up $15.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $404.68. 57,400,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,874,270. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 217.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $419.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. HSBC raised NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.73.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

