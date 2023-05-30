Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.50

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 2 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kuraray from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.41.

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of functional resins, chemicals, textiles, medical products, and synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl Acetate, Isoprene, Functional Materials, Fibers and Textiles, Trading, and Others. The Vinyl Acetate segment domestically produces polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resin, optical PVA film, and EVAL gas barrier.

