Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Acquires 12,005 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,005 shares during the quarter. Brunswick makes up approximately 1.4% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned 0.19% of Brunswick worth $10,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 200.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Stock Performance

BC traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.43. 149,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,706. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $93.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.53.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 36.65%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $28,197.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,628.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 13,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,058,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,695,299.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $28,197.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,628.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,636 shares of company stock worth $1,186,156. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.25.

Brunswick Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

See Also

