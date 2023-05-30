Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Boosts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,534 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $28.08. 18,708,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,691,496. The stock has a market cap of $223.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

