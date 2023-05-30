Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Buys 48,655 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 868,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,655 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Stem were worth $7,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Stem by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,279,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 268,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Stem by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 36,058 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Stem by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 471,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 251,060 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Stem by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stem by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 52.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stem from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Stem from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Stem from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Stem from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stem Stock Performance

In other Stem news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $83,657.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,422 shares in the company, valued at $705,301.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Stem news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $83,657.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,422 shares in the company, valued at $705,301.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kim Homenock sold 27,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $181,863.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,731 shares in the company, valued at $468,592.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,132 shares of company stock worth $297,875. Company insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

STEM stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $5.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,553,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,439,993. Stem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $811.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.06.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Stem had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 37.59%. The business had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stem, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stem announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 81.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Stem Profile

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

See Also

