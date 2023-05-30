Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Grows Stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 14,165 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 456,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 273,291 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,274,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,106,000 after purchasing an additional 657,958 shares during the last quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 1,025,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 390,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,441,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,080,000 after purchasing an additional 318,143 shares in the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OWL stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.98. 762,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,519,644. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 509.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.39. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $14.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,801.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OWL shares. Citigroup started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.53.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

