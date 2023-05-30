Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $26.05 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 3.5% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $26,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,480,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,554 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,398,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,869,380,000 after acquiring an additional 313,922 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,598,000 after acquiring an additional 805,196 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,606,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,630,909,000 after acquiring an additional 102,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,027,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,015,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,482 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $136.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,222,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,721,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.72. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,578 shares of company stock valued at $18,543,247 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

