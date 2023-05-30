Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Invests $3.93 Million in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 111,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WRK. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in WestRock by 14.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 21.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,559 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in WestRock by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in WestRock by 0.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Shares of WRK stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $28.49. 1,011,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,311,600. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $49.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is -22.63%.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

