Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Makes New $930,000 Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GE. Citigroup increased their price target on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

Insider Activity

General Electric Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.03. 2,303,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,163,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $105.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.97 and a 200-day moving average of $88.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

