Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Reduces Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lowered its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9,799.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,378,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,664,000 after buying an additional 1,365,008 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,826 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $109,657,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,083,098,000 after purchasing an additional 760,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE RTX traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.99. 1,433,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,397,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.37.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

