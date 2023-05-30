Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Takes $633,000 Position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned about 0.27% of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $4,267,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $19,211,000.

SVII stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.50. 53,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,518. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.29.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on businesses in an alternative energy industry, including clean energy and storage, smart grid/efficiency, environmental services and recycling, mobility, water and wastewater management, advanced materials, and technology enabled services.

