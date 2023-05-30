Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) traded up 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.67 and last traded at $29.81. 3,597,957 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 7,217,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.16.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.14. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.23. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 7.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 115,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter worth approximately $5,748,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 70.1% during the first quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 213,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter worth approximately $25,723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

