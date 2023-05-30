Liberty Broadband Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:LBRDP)

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

NASDAQ LBRDP traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $22.25. 3,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,055. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.25. Liberty Broadband has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $26.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

