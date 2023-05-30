Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LMT traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $447.53. 512,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,970. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $469.39 and a 200-day moving average of $472.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

