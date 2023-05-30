Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Trading Down 0.6%

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 11,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Loncor Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27. The stock has a market cap of $50.21 million, a P/E ratio of -32.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Loncor Gold Company Profile

Loncor Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Ngayu and North Kivu projects. The company was founded by Arnold T. Kondrat on August 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

