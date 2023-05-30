LooksRare (LOOKS) Price Tops $0.0895 on Exchanges

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for about $0.0895 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular exchanges. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $74.39 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LooksRare has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare launched on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 896,574,240 tokens and its circulating supply is 831,139,849 tokens. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

Buying and Selling LooksRare

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

