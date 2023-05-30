Lufax (NYSE:LU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.25

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 8071687 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LU. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.52 to $2.04 in a report on Monday, March 13th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Lufax from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.51.

Get Lufax alerts:

Lufax Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Lufax Cuts Dividend

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Lufax had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 9.9%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Lufax by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 111,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Lufax by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lufax by 1,344.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Lufax by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Lufax by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lufax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.