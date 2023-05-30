Marco Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Aptiv by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $700,158.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,504,674. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,999 shares of company stock worth $2,386,039 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.29.

APTV stock opened at $93.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.47. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

