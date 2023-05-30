Marco Investment Management LLC Buys 250 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,088,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,489,000 after acquiring an additional 809,078 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 36,122.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 669,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,727,000 after acquiring an additional 667,905 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,454,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,290,000 after acquiring an additional 524,276 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,218,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,878,000 after acquiring an additional 450,280 shares during the period. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.33.

NYSE:NVO opened at $161.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $365.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $172.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.46 and its 200-day moving average is $144.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

