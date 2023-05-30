Marco Investment Management LLC Has $298,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Marco Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $209.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.67. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $217.20.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

