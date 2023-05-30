Marco Investment Management LLC Has $978,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in AT&T by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

