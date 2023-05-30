Marco Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 25,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 12,411 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 20,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 13,597 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $161.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $163.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 63.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

