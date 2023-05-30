Marco Investment Management LLC Invests $209,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJS opened at $90.02 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.09 and a 52-week high of $106.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.75.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.