Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $18,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $171.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $183.27.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $1,057,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $1,057,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,484 shares of company stock worth $4,131,974 over the last 90 days. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

