Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.85.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $65.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of -344.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.44. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $65.75.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.32%.

In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $52,783.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

