Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Susquehanna

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MRVL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.85.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL opened at $65.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.91. The firm has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.79, a PEG ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.44. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $65.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at $579,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,783.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

