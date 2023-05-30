Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $70.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MRVL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.85.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $65.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.91. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $65.75. The firm has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of -344.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $52,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,783.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,532,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,565,467,000 after buying an additional 555,578 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,690,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,861,697,000 after acquiring an additional 598,783 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after buying an additional 62,400,056 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,819,025,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220,407 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

