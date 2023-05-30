Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Down 5.3%

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.24 and last traded at $9.24. 31,169 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 171,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Materialise from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Materialise from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Materialise in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Materialise Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $554.67 million, a P/E ratio of 305.33 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materialise

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.65 million during the quarter. Materialise had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 0.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 2,964.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Materialise by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable companies to set up reliable and sustainable 3D printing production.

