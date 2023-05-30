Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Acquired by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,372,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 102,947 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.63% of Matson worth $85,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Matson by 300.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 803 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Matson by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,191 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark H. Fukunaga purchased 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $100,027.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,046.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $659,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,233,171.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark H. Fukunaga bought 1,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,046.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,578,558. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson Stock Performance

NYSE:MATX traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.70. 48,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,210. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.35. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $95.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. Matson had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $704.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.23 EPS. Matson’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MATX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens reduced their price target on Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Matson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Matson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

