Medifast (NYSE:MED) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $79.53

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $79.53 and last traded at $79.53, with a volume of 28499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MED. StockNews.com upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Medifast from $94.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Medifast Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.36. The company has a market capitalization of $881.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Medifast Increases Dividend

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $349.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.50 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 106.70% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.68%.

Insider Transactions at Medifast

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $67,663.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,749.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $239,096.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $67,663.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,382,749.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medifast

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MED. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Medifast by 437.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 19.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

