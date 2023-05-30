Merriman Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.74. The company had a trading volume of 537,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,751,157. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.90 billion, a PE ratio of 65.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.77 and its 200 day moving average is $134.77.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

