Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $439,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $217.82. The company had a trading volume of 318,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,702. The stock has a market cap of $116.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.44. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.48 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. Amgen’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

