Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $948,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 66,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 19,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,186,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,591,000 after buying an additional 38,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.12.

Chevron Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $152.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $288.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

