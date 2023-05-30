Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $948,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Chevron by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Chevron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $152.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $288.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.10. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.12.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.