Merriman Wealth Management LLC Invests $332,000 in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,215,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,401,000 after purchasing an additional 529,394 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,348,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 634,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,985,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 573,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,270,000 after buying an additional 22,524 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.96. The company had a trading volume of 568,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,041. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $57.50.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

