Merriman Wealth Management LLC Invests $847,000 in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 6,499,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904,496 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,040,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,287,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,119,000 after purchasing an additional 150,454 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,850,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 961,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,348,000 after purchasing an additional 27,894 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $59.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.08. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.64 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

